INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Plug Power Inc. (“Plug” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: [url="]PLUG[/url]) securities between, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plug investors have untilto file a lead plaintiff motion.Investors suffering losses on their Plug investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected] On March 2, 2021, before the market opened, Plug filed a Notification of Late Filing with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020 because the Company was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” The Company stated that “[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements.”On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.68, or 7%, to close at $48.78 per share on March 2, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price continued to decline by $9.48, or 19.4%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $39.30 per share on March 5, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) that the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.If you purchased Plug securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected] , or visit our website at [url="]www.howardsmithlaw.com[/url].This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005970/en/