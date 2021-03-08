>
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Join NioBay at the 2021 PDAC Virtual Conference

March 08, 2021 | About: TSXV:NBY +3.09%

MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NBY, OTCQB:NBYCF) is pleased to welcome you to join us at the 2021 PDAC Virtual Conference from March 8-11, 2021. The NioBay booth is 5122 in the Investors Exchange.

We look forward to speaking to you about:

Claude Dufresne, President and CEO will be speaking as part of the Ontario Ministry of Energy Northern Development and Mining Booth on Critical Metals on Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 1:00 pm.

There are multiple methods to contact us including through the https://pdacvirtual.ca or contact:

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay Metals Inc. is a mining exploration company holding a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project located in Quebec and a 47% direct participation in mineral titles situated in the Chibougamau region, Quebec, under a joint venture agreement with SOQUEM.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company’s plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

NioBay Metals Inc.
Claude Dufresne,P.Eng.
President & CEO
Tel.: 514 866-6500
Email: [email protected]
www.niobaymetals.com

Paradox Public Relations
Tel: (514) 341-0408 or 1-866-460-0408
[email protected]


