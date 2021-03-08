Oasis Midstream Partners LP Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K

HOUSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (Nasdaq: OMP) (the "Partnership") announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through its website at www.oasismidstream.com in the Investor Relations section under Financial Reports, as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Interested investors may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, including financial statements, free of charge by writing Investor Relations, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, 1001 Fannin Street, Suite 1500, Houston, TX 77002.

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a premier gathering and processing master limited partnership formed by its sponsor, Oasis Petroleum Inc. to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the crude oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and are strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. For more information, please visit the Partnership's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Bob Bakanauskas, (281) 404-9600

Director, Investor Relations

