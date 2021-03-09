Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) announces that it has been notified that Andrew Wright, the Company's Financial Controller and Company Secretary (PDMR), has purchased 94,882 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 6.03p per share. Following this transaction, Mr Wright has a total beneficial interest in 1,626,991 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.36 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name
Andrew Wright
b)
Position/status
PDMR: Financial Controller and Company Secretary
c)
Initial notification/
Initial notification
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Standalone acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP £0.0603
94,882
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP £5,721.38
94,882
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-03-08
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
Peter Redmond, Director
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow
