Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

March 09, 2021 | About: LSE:HEMO +4.98%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) announces that it has been notified that Andrew Wright, the Company's Financial Controller and Company Secretary (PDMR), has purchased 94,882 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 6.03p per share. Following this transaction, Mr Wright has a total beneficial interest in 1,626,991 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.36 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Andrew Wright

b)

Position/status

PDMR: Financial Controller and Company Secretary

c)

Initial notification/
amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
Identification code GB00BYX3WZ24

b)

Nature of the transaction

Standalone acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP £0.0603

94,882

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP £5,721.38

94,882

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-03-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange
XLON

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

[email protected]

Peter Redmond, Director

[email protected]

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634264/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

img.ashx?id=634264

