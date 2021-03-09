>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

First European patients dosed in IRLAB's Phase IIb/III mesdopetam study

March 09, 2021 | About: FRA:6IRA -1.58%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRLAB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A) announced today that the first patients in Europe have been dosed in the clinical Phase IIb/III study with mesdopetam. Regulatory authorities across Europe have approved the study and Poland is the first European country where patients have been dosed with mesdopetam.

"The Phase IIb/III study is now running on two continents, in the US and Europe. It is great that European sites have now started recruiting and treating patients in this multinational study, maintaining a good recruitment pace. More countries will follow in the coming months," says Nicholas Waters, CEO at IRLAB.

Mesdopetam is currently being evaluated in an international clinical Phase IIb/III study for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias in Parkinson's disease, PD-LIDs. The ongoing study is a randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled study with the aim of evaluating the effect of mesdopetam in patients with Parkinson's disease affected by troublesome dyskinesias. The primary outcome measure is change in daily hours of ON-time without troublesome dyskinesia as assessed with 24-hour patient home diaries. The study is designed to randomize approximately 140 patients distributed across four groups, three groups with different dose levels of mesdopetam and one placebo group with approximately 35 patients in each group. Each patient will be treated for three months in the study. The strategy for the Phase IIb/III study has been developed in collaboration with regulatory and clinical experts based on the results from IRLAB's successful Phase I, Phase Ib and Phase IIa studies with mesdopetam.

The Phase IIb/III study started patient recruitment in the US following FDA's IND acceptance in November 2020. The first corresponding approval in Europe was obtained in February 2021. The parallel application processes to regulatory authorities and ethics committees in all selected European countries and Israel have been completed according to plan.

CONTACT:

For more information

Nicholas Waters, CEO
Phone: +46 730 75 77 01
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irlab-therapeutics-ab/r/first-european-patients-dosed-in-irlab-s-phase-iib-iii-mesdopetam-study,c3302746

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15440/3302746/1384174.pdf

IRLAB PR Mesdopetam Ph IIb Europe - ENG

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-european-patients-dosed-in-irlabs-phase-iibiii-mesdopetam-study-301243030.html

SOURCE IRLAB Therapeutics AB


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)