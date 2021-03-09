Gamesys Group PLC Announces Appointment of Executive Director

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc, (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) a leading international online gaming operator, announces today that Tina Southall, Chief People Officer, will join the Group's Board of Directors as an Executive Director with effect from 9 March 2021.

As an online leisure and entertainment service provider, our product and data expertise are not our only assets; our people, supported by our long term culture and values, are central to 'the Gamesys way' and Tina's appointment signals further recognition of this and our commitment and priority to all our colleagues.

Commenting on her appointment, Neil Goulden, Non-Executive Chair at Gamesys Group plc, said: "I am delighted to welcome Tina to the Gamesys Board. She has been at the heart of establishing the Gamesys values, our 'DNA' and a highly successful new way of working for the Company during the current pandemic. I am confident that Tina will continue to evolve our culture as we face the future, bringing valuable insight and new perspectives to the Board.

Tina joined Gamesys Ltd in March 2014, when it was a private company, to establish and lead a new People Team. She was appointed to the Gamesys board in September that year and joined the Gamesys Group plc Executive Committee when it was formed in September 2019. She has previously held senior roles at Vodafone, Avis and the RAC, and is a non-Executive Director at 4imprint Group plc.

The Company confirms there is no further information to be disclosed under the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Tina Southall's appointment.

