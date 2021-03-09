Canntab Granted 3rd Patent and Receives $400K Purchase Order in Australia

3 rd Patent Grant with Australia following the United States and Canada

Initial Australian Purchase Order of $406,200 from our Australian partner Cann Global Limited

Participation in Australia's Largest Cannabis Research Study

TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) (the "Company" or "Canntab"), a leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, is pleased to announce the Australian Patent Office ("IP Australia") has granted Australian Patent No. AU 2018210690 to Canntab, related to its proprietary cannabidiol formulations with a priority date of January 23, 2017. The term of the patent expires on January 22, 2038.

Canntab's Legal Counsel on intellectual property, Gavin Bogle of Magyar, Bogle & O'Hara LLP said, "The allowance of Canntab's patent by the Australian Patent Office continues to further provide fundamental intellectual protection for Canntab's innovative tableting technology and even further validates the years of research and development the Company has conducted. The Company now has patent protection in the USA, Canada and Australia providing an international scope to the Company's expanding portfolio of issued patents."

Canntab believes its hard pill formulations are superior to all other medical CBD and THC delivery systems since they are true pharmaceutical grade delivery systems which provide superior ingredient stability, enhanced bioavailability, and provide customizable and precise dosing, as opposed to the widely available gel capsule products from other suppliers.

Canntab has eleven pending patent applications internationally and three patents which have now been granted. Canntab has developed both patented and patent pending technologies to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract in a variety of extended-release/ sustained-release pharmaceutical grade delivery systems.

Cann Global Limited Purchase Order

Canntab is also pleased to announce that further to an announcement made on October 26, 2020, Canntab has now received an initial purchase order in the amount of $406,200 with its Australian partner, Cann Global Limited of Australia ("Cann Global"). The initial purchase order includes 6 sku's comprised of 2.5mg THC, 5mg THC, 12.5mg CBD, 25mg THC, and combined caplets (a hard coated tablet in the shape of a capsule) with 5mg THC/ 25mg CBD and 2.5mg THC/ 12.5mg CBD.

Cann Global has already received its import license from the Australian Government Department of Health while Canntab is waiting for an Export License approval from Health Canada to fulfil and ship the order. The products ordered by Cann Global will be distributed throughout Australia to medical distributors, including Doctors, Pharmacies, and Hospitals. Canntab will update its shareholders as soon as its Export License has been approved.

Larry Latowsky, CEO of Canntab said, "These are 2 major milestones that confirms our proprietary formulations are unique and different from other product offerings in the global marketplace. Intellectual property is at the root of our value proposition and having been granted our first Australian patent and our third patent overall in less than 5 months further confirms our leading position as the go to company for precise dosage and pharmaceutical grade tablets and caplets for the medical market containing THC, CBD or many combinations of THC and CBD." Mr. Latowsky added "we are completing production of our first order and are in the final stages of approval with Health Canada for the proper export permits that will allow us to ship our order to Australia. With recent developments in the Australian market and the increasing acceptance of medical cannabis we are quite confident that our partnership with and supply to Cann Global will contribute to our planned growth."

Canntab to Participate in Australia's Largest Observational Medical Cannabis Research Study

Applied Cannabis Research Observational Study Applied Cannabis Research ("ACR"), a leading Australian contract research organization focused exclusively on medical cannabis treatments, has launched Australia's largest observational study ever undertaken for medical cannabis. Canntab, through the products it will supply to CANN Global Ltd., which is a direct participant in the study, will be participating in this clinical collaboration with major Australian clinics and hospitals to complete the Cannabinoid Medicine Observational Study ("CMOS") that will collect data from 20,000 patients nationwide over 5 years, with results to be released on an ongoing basis. CMOS aims to assess the safety and efficacy of medicinal cannabis products for a range of refractory conditions including fibromyalgia, chronic pain syndromes, PTSD, epilepsy and other mental health and neurological conditions using cannabis, including Canntab's Hard Pill Cannabinoid Formulations. ACR will lead the study in conjunction with Australia's medical community and key industry partners such as Althea Group Holdings , Cronos Australia , Cymra Life Sciences , Medcan Australia and Cann Global.

About Cann Global Limited

Cann Global Limited is an Australian public company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:CGB) and is a driving force in the hemp and medical Cannabis industries. Cann Global's strength comes from its team's core competencies and expertise, and solid and strategic partnerships with experts in Australia, USA, Israel, Asia and Canada. Cann Global are working under the relevant Australian legislation to ensure that the future in medical cannabis and natural foods will allow medical practitioners, patients, and consumers to gain access to the right information, as well as the safest, most effective and sustainable products. Cann Global also has a keen focus on innovation and the pursuit of medical advancement through vital research into the safe use of cannabis for patients, which has the potential to deliver significant upside for shareholders.

About Canntab Therapeutics

Canntab Therapeutics is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed- release combinations. Long referred to as Cannabis 3.0 by the Company, Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world. These will include the following formulations: once a day and extended release, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.

Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes License, a Cannabis Research License, and an Industrial Hemp License from Health Canada.

Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to the following: (i) the Company's anticipation of receipt of Export Licence from Health Canada; (ii) the distribution of the Company's products throughout Australia on the terms and conditions described in this release; and (iii) certain details regarding the Company's anticipated product formulations. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on assumptions which included but are not limited to the following: (i) the management of the Company proceeding with the business plans on the timelines and terms discussed in this release; (ii) the Company having the financial and labour resources necessary to complete the shipment to Australia (iii) the Company's ability to create formulations on the terms described in this release; and (iv) the Company receiving an Export Licence from Health Canada. While Canntab considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation, risks associated with delays in fulfilling purchase orders, general economic conditions, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments, the inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms, the medical and recreational cannabis industry in Canada and internationally in general, income tax and regulatory matters, the ability of Canntab to execute its business strategies, competition, crop failure, currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur.

Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by law, Canntab disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward- looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

