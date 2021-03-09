Lilly Announces Leadership Transitions in Manufacturing and Ethics and Compliance Organizations

INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the upcoming retirement of two executive committee members and the naming of their successors in the company's manufacturing operations and ethics and compliance organizations.

Myles O'Neill, senior vice president and president of Lilly manufacturing operations, will retire May 2, 2021 after nearly 19 years of service with the company. Melissa Barnes, senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer, will retire June 27, 2021 after more than 26 years with the company. Edgardo Hernandez, who currently serves as senior vice president, global parental drug product and device manufacturing, will succeed O'Neill as senior vice president and president of Lilly manufacturing operations. Alonzo Weems, presently vice president and deputy general counsel, will succeed Barnes as senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer. Hernandez and Weems will report to David A. Ricks, Lilly chairman and CEO, and both will join Lilly's executive committee.

"Lilly is in the midst of an exciting period of growth and is driven by our purpose to create new medicines for people in need around the world. Today we announce two planned retirements of long-tenured and successful executives and the promotion of Edgardo and Alonzo, both of whom are well prepared to assume their new roles," said Ricks. "Edgardo has a strong track record of combining manufacturing operations excellence with the highest standards of quality and has successfully led sites across the manufacturing supply chain. Alonzo's legal roles, including extensive experience directly supporting our commercial efforts, make him the right leader to advance our strong compliance culture and lead our global risk management effort. I along with our executive team looks forward to collaborating closely with both Edgardo and Alonzo as we work to overcome many of the world's most pressing unmet medical needs."

Ricks also commented on the accomplishments of O'Neill and Barnes, two veteran members of executive leadership.

"Myles has been a key leader during his career with Lilly, driving operational excellence throughout manufacturing and ensuring a reliable global supply of medicines for patients," said Ricks. "Myles added to the strong foundation of Lilly manufacturing through his leadership of numerous productivity initiatives, the initiation of our new site in North Carolina and, most recently, by successfully navigating the challenges of manufacturing during the global pandemic."

"Melissa has been a trusted partner to me, our board and her colleagues, leading ethics and compliance and enterprise risk management for nearly a decade. Under her leadership, we have been recognized five years running as one the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere," said Ricks. "Melissa's leadership helped reinforce the values ingrained by our founder and ensured we continually meet and exceed the expectations of our customers."

Edgardo Hernandez earned his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Puerto Rico – Mayaguez and his master's in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University. Prior to joining Lilly in 2005, Hernandez worked for Pfizer. His career at Lilly has included roles with increasing leadership responsibilities in engineering services and manufacturing strategy, as well as manufacturing site-head roles in Puerto Rico, France, and the United States. He currently oversees Lilly's parenteral and device manufacturing network, as well as the company's global supply chain activities. Hernandez will assume his new role on May 2, 2021.

Alonzo Weems earned his bachelor's degree in English from Wabash College and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Indiana University Maurer School of Law. Prior to joining Lilly in 1997, Weems was an attorney for the National Labor Relations Board. He has held roles of increasing responsibility at Lilly, including general counsel of Lilly Canada, general counsel for Lilly USA and general counsel for the global Bio-Medicines and Diabetes business units, which included responsibilities for legal teams in Australia, Canada, China, Europe and Japan. In his current role, Weems is responsible for the corporate legal functions which includes commercial transactions, litigation, regulatory, and human resources. He will assume his new role on June 27, 2021.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about leadership transitions and reflects Lilly's current beliefs. There are risks and uncertainties related to leadership transitions. For discussion of important risks and uncertainties, please see Lilly's latest Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

