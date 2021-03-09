>
The9 Limited to Report Unaudited Financial Results on March 30, 2021

March 09, 2021 | About: NAS:NCTY +0%

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, March 9, 2021

SHANGHAI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) ("The9"), an established Internet company, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on March 30, 2021 at 8:00 AM, U.S. Eastern Time (corresponding to March 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM, Beijing Time) to discuss The9's 2020 unaudited financial results and The9's recent development on the cryptocurrency mining business, which will be released on March 29, 2021. The press release will be available on The9's Investor Relations website located at https://www.the9.com/en/

Investors, analysts and other interested parties will be able to access the live conference by calling:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):

1-888-346-8982

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:

1-412-902-4272

Canada Toll Free:

18556699657

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-905945

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-201203

Hong Kong-Local Toll:

852-301-84992

Additionally, The9 will also provide a live webcast of the call at https://services.themediaframe.com/links/ncty210330.html

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company based in China listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a diversified high-tech Internet company.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the9-limited-to-report-unaudited-financial-results-on-march-30-2021-301243134.html

SOURCE The9 Limited


