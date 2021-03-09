ATIF Holdings Limited Implements Shareholder Value Initiative - Announces Cancellation of 5.50 Million Ordinary Shares

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, "ATIF" or "We"), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced that on March 1, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the cancellation of 5,555,548 ordinary shares, more than 10.8% of current outstanding shares. As a result, ATIF's outstanding share count decreased from 51,362,500 shares to 45,806,952 shares.

The 5,555,548 ordinary shares were repurchased, subsequently unissued and held as treasury shares in relation to the Leaping Group Co, Ltd. transaction completed in February of 2021.

"We are looking at all strategic initiatives as businesses around the world emerge from the pandemic," said Pishan Chi, Chief Executive Officer of ATIF, "The transition of our business model and exit of Leaping Group Co., Ltd. reflects our ability to adapt to changing environments. Our first step towards enhancing shareholder value is disposing of a business which is anticipated to require an extended period of recovery time and reducing our outstanding shares. We are confident in our ability to execute on recently announced business plans and commence our asset management segment to further generate shareholder returns."

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with asset management, investment holding and online financial information business and provide business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF operates an internet-based financial information service platform IPOEX.com , which provides prestige membership services including market information, pre-IPO education, IR media and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF's investment holding business is to provide going public consulting, M&A consulting and financial consulting services to SMEs. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. ATIF plans to launch securities investment service and investment advisory in Q1 2021. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to continue to operate through our VIE structure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atif-holdings-limited-implements-shareholder-value-initiative---announces-cancellation-of-5-50-million-ordinary-shares-301242983.html

SOURCE ATIF Holdings Limited