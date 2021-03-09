>
Leidos To Participate In The J.P. Morgan 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference

March 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:LDOS +0%

Live Audio Webcast Available on March 16, 2021 from 3:40 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. ET

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2021

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology company, will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference webcast.

Roger Krone, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 39,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

CONTACTS:


Media contact:

Investor Relations:

Melissa Lee Dueñas

Peter M. Berl

571.526.6850

571.526.7582

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-to-participate-in-the-jp-morgan-2021-virtual-industrials-conference-301243116.html

SOURCE Leidos


