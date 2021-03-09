Amyris Consumer Brand Purecaneâ„¢ Named To Fast Company's Annual List Of World's Most Innovative Companies For 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced today that its clean sweetener consumer brand, Purecane™, has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for 2021.

Fast Company honors businesses that found a way to be resilient in the past year while taking on the toughest challenges in their industries through innovation and positive impact. This year's Most Innovative Companies list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

"We are very pleased that Purecane has been named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, and to be recognized for Amyris's work to make the planet healthier with natural, sustainably sourced ingredients," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "This recognition underscores what our customers have been telling us they want since we launched Purecane last year – the sweet taste they crave, without the guilt and the health risks of sugar, or the concern about artificial ingredients. We meet this consumer demand by fermenting sugarcane into a super sweet molecule that already exists in nature called Reb M. We exceeded our Purecane sales targets last year, which was our first full year in the market, and we are on the path to double revenue this year."

The announcement follows Purecane's launch of two additional products in its portfolio: Brown Sweetener and Confectioner's Sweetener, the first sugar-free sweeteners naturally derived from sugarcane that bake and taste like traditional sugar, without the calories or health risks. Like the rest of Purecane's products available on purecane.com and amazon.com, Purecane's Brown Sweetener and Confectioner's Sweetener are both naturally derived from sustainably sourced sugarcane.

"We all love the taste of sugar but wrestle with the guilt and worry that we or our kids are consuming too much of it," said Daya Fields, President of Purecane. "I'm very proud of the science-backed innovation and the sustainable ingredients in Purecane that make it taste so delicious. We are honored that Fast Company has recognized Purecane and raised the profile of our whole family of sweetener products."

About Purecane™

Pioneering sustainable sweetness through biotechnology, Amyris created a 100% plant-based sweetener that delivers the sweetest experience without the calories or artificial chemicals. Formulated with a No Compromise® approach, Amyris' sweetener is comprised of only clean ingredients because we are committed to improving the health of people and the planet without sacrificing great taste. The product line has now expanded to include a confectioner's sweetener and a brown sweetener, formulated to be the best-performing sweeteners on the market for baked goods and cooking.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Amyris's expectations of doubling revenue of Purecane this year. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, potential delays or failures in development, production, regulatory approval and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties (including in the supply chain), Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-consumer-brand-purecane-named-to-fast-companys-annual-list-of-worlds-most-innovative-companies-for-2021-301243112.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.