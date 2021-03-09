Flotek Industries Launches Flotek Protekol™

HOUSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK), a leader in specialty and green chemistries used in consumer and industrial markets, today announced the Company has launched Flotek Protekol™, its full suite of high-performance surface cleaners, disinfectants, wipes and sanitizers. The product line is made with ingredients sourced, formulated, blended and bottled in the USA, and includes products registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Concurrently, the Company has also launched www.flotekprotekol.com, where more information can be found on its growing product line.

Ryan Ezell, President of Flotek's Chemistry Technologies segment, said: "The introduction of the Flotek Protekol brand exemplifies our commitment to create a diverse portfolio of specialty chemistries that supports Flotek's mission of utilizing chemistry as a platform to empower value creation for our growing customer base and stakeholders."

The Flotek Protekol™ product line was born out of the Company's philanthropic efforts at the onset of COVID-19 when the world needed hand sanitizing products. In March 2020, the Company leveraged its specialty chemistry expertise, world-class R&D footprint, ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturing facilities, supplier relationships and access to high-quality raw materials to blend and donate hand sanitizer to first responders, hospitals, schools, homeless shelters and senior residential communities. Shortly thereafter, in response to commercial requests across diverse markets, the Company began to expand its professional chemistry product portfolio targeting hospitals, travel and hospitality, food services, e-commerce and retail, sports and entertainment and other industrial and commercial markets.

Today, the Flotek Protekol™ product line includes more than 12 high-performing products – and growing – including surface cleaners, degreasers, disinfectants and wipes.

Flotek Protekol™ Citrus Clean Products

Flotek Protekol™ Citrus Clean is a cleaning powerhouse harnessing nature to cut through dirt, buildup, grease and grime – featured in both ready-to-use and industrial-strength concentrated formulations. The product line is biodegradable and made with essential oils from oranges to naturally break down tough dirt and grease – fast – without harsh chemicals. The products naturally deodorize as they clean and infuse spaces with fresh, bright scent of citrus.

Flotek Protekol™ Citrus Clean Ready-to-Use, All-Purpose Cleaner

Flotek Protekol™ Citrus Clean Concentrate Industrial Strength Degreaser & Cleaner

Flotek Protekol™ Citrus Clean Degreaser Wipes

Flotek Protekol™ HP+ All-Purpose Cleaner

Flotek Protekol HP+ All-Purpose Cleaner is powered by fast-acting, high-performance hydrogen peroxide to clean tough dirt and grime on high-touch hard surfaces. The formula is biodegradable and naturally bleach-free. The combined power of isopropyl alcohol and hydrogen peroxide dissolve away dirt, dust, debris and inanimate contaminants, scum, nutrients and organic particulates.

Flotek Protekol™ HP+ All-Purpose Surface Cleaner with Hydrogen Peroxide and 75% Isopropyl Alcohol

Flotek Protekol™ All-Purpose Cleaners

Flotek Protekol All-Purpose Cleaners provide high-performance cleaning power to fight dirt, grease and grime on any surface – everyday. The formula is isopropyl alcohol-based, making it biodegradable, naturally bleach-free and without harsh chemicals for safer cleaning. Available in scented and unscented.

Flotek Protekol™ All-Purpose Cleaner with 75% Isopropyl Alcohol – Unscented

Flotek Protekol™ All-Purpose Cleaner with 75% Isopropyl Alcohol – Citrus

Flotek Protekol™ All-Purpose Cleaner with 75% Isopropyl Alcohol – Lavender

Flotek Protekol™ All-Purpose Cleaner Wipes with 75% Isopropyl Alcohol - Unscented

Flotek Protekol™ High-Performance Hand Sanitizers

Flotek partnered with pharmacists to create its high-quality hand sanitizers, made to USP standards of quality and purity and formulated to meet or exceed the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention-recommended strength and meet the US Food & Drug Administration's Antiseptic Use guidelines for killing bacteria and germs. The fast-drying premium hand sanitizing gel is made with 70% pharmaceutical-grade isopropyl alcohol and includes Aloe & Vitamin E to moisturize skin – available in scented and unscented formulas. The topical solution is unscented and formulated with 75% Isopropyl Alcohol.

Flotek Protekol™ High-Performance Hand Sanitizer Gel with 70% Isopropyl Alcohol – Aloe & Vitamin E – Unscented

Flotek Protekol™ High-Performance Hand Sanitizer Gel with 70% Isopropyl Alcohol – Aloe & Vitamin E - Citrus

Flotek Protekol™ High-Performance Hand Sanitizer Gel with 70% Isopropyl Alcohol – Aloe & Vitamin E – Lavender

Flotek Protekol™ High Performance Sanitizer Topical Solution with 75% Isopropyl Alcohol - Unscented

A leader in specialty chemistry technologies across the industrial and consumer markets, the Company has more than 164 patent assets. The Company also has significant blending capacity at its 90,000 sq ft. ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturing facility in Marlow, OK, with the ability to blend more than three million gallons of product per month, based on an eight-hour shift. In addition to its branded product line, Flotek utilizes its manufacturing capabilities and capacity to blend products on behalf of suppliers in a contracted capacity.

Flotek Protekol™ products can be purchased at www.flotekprotekol.com. Select products are also available on Amazon.com.

About Flotek

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Flotek's Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets high-quality sanitizers, surface cleaners and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use. Additionally, Flotek empowers the energy industry to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon streams and improve return on invested capital through its real-time data platforms and chemistry technologies. Flotek serves downstream, midstream and upstream customers, both domestic and international. Flotek is a publicly traded company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit Flotek's web site at www.flotekind.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) regarding Flotek Industries, Inc.'s business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Words such as will, continue, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements in this press release. Although forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the good faith judgment of management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known to management. Consequently, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in the forward-looking statements. Further information about the risks and uncertainties that may impact the Company are set forth in the Company's most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K (including, without limitation, in the "Risk Factors" section thereof), and in the Company's other SEC filings and publicly available documents. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this press release.

