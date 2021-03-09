Honeywell Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies (MIC) for 2021, ranking among the top five companies in the Enterprise category. Honeywell was chosen for its breakthroughs in quantum computing and for rapidly developing new products to help customers address the effects of the global pandemic.

Honeywell was one of 463 companies from 29 countries to be included on the list, which honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one the world's most innovative companies. While 2020 was a challenging year, it was also a remarkable one for Honeywell," said Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell. "We mobilized quickly to create solutions the world needed to get back to work, play, life and travel as quickly and safely as possible. At Honeywell, innovation is in our DNA and is part of our 100-year heritage of shaping the future. We look forward to continuing to create groundbreaking technologies that transform the way the world works."

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Honeywell worked quickly to produce tens of millions of urgently needed N95 masks for frontline workers. To help improve the safety of air travel, Honeywell introduced the Honeywell UV Treatment System, designed to disinfect air cabins using ultraviolet-c light. Recognizing the need for a more portable solution, Honeywell recently released the Honeywell UV Treatment Wand, a lightweight ultraviolet-c hand wand designed to reduce viruses and bacteria on high-touch surfaces anywhere, from buses and trains to cars and small aircraft.

Honeywell also launched Healthy Building solutions, including technology to help measure and improve indoor air quality and filtration. Honeywell's ThermoRebellionTM temperature monitoring solution quickly and accurately detects elevated skin temperatures; this non-contact device can be used in airports, distribution centers, stadiums and other commercial buildings to scan individuals for fevers. In addition, the company announced the creation of COVID-19 vaccine-ready Aclar EdgeTM vial technology, a pharmaceutical packaging solution that is a more durable, safer alternative to glass, helping ensure vaccines and other medications arrive securely to patients.

Also in 2020, Honeywell introduced its latest quantum computer, the System Model H1, which is based on trapped-ion technology. The System Model H1 recently achieved a quantum volume of 512, the highest measured on a commercial quantum computer to date, ahead of its published roadmap. It is the third time in nine months Honeywell has set a record for quantum volume on one of its systems.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Adamczyk will address participants of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Summit, which will occur on March 9 and 10. This virtual summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021. The program includes panels that feature Honeywell Quantum Solutions President Tony Uttley, Honeywell Connected Enterprise (HCE) President and CEO Que Dallara, and HCE Chief Product Officer David Trice.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

