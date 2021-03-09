Philips Avent Launches New Electric Breast Pump Inspired by Baby's Natural Feeding Motion

STAMFORD, Conn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Philips Avent, the number one brand of mother and child care products recommended by pregnant women and moms in the U.S.1, is announcing the launch of the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced. With innovative Natural Motion Technology and a compact, portable design, the new breast pump was created to meet the demands of the modern mother who is balancing a busy lifestyle while breastfeeding.

The new Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced includes Natural Motion Technology, a powerful combination of suction and nipple stimulation that mimics the unique wave-like tongue motion that occurs when baby is suckling. This technology initiates a quicker milk flow than prior models, providing mothers with a more efficient expression. At the same time, the soft silicone cushion gently adapts to fit mom's breast shape and size.

Compact and lightweight, this pump allows for a hands-free pumping experience when used with a pumping bra. It includes a pumping belt to hold the pump and a rechargeable battery, so moms don't have to stay near an outlet and can move around while pumping. The travel bag makes it easy for moms to take the pump with them, whether to work, to run errands, or anywhere else their day takes them. The quiet motor provides a discreet expressing experience, allowing mom to pump wherever and whenever she may need to.

"According to a recent Philips Avent survey, about 88% of expectant mothers want to breastfeed2," explains Brenda Kapner, Director, Philips Avent. "But as many women juggle demands from work, motherhood, friends and family, carving out time and energy to pump can be difficult. Philips Avent did extensive research to understand mom's needs and develop an entirely new breast pump, designed to be more efficient, portable and completely personalized to mom's lifestyle."

The Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced is simple to operate. It allows moms to choose from 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels, customizing to their preferred pumping levels. The memory function saves mom's favorite pumping style settings for ease of use with each session. The pump display is easy to read with a timer to track each session, and the pause and start buttons allow for easy adjustments during sessions.

The Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced retails for $269.99 and is available for purchase on Philips.com, with broader retailer availability coming soon.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

1 GemSeek Consulting Ltd. Survey, 2020

2 Philips Avent Usage and Attitude Study, 2018

