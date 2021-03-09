Ansys named to Fast Company's annual list of the world's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

/ Key Highlights

Ansys named to Fast Company 's 2021 Most Innovative Companies list

's 2021 Most Innovative Companies list Ansys recognized for Ansys Discovery simulation solution

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

Fast Company recognized Ansys for its Ansys Discovery simulation solution, which generates physics-based simulation results in near-real time as engineers and designers interactively modify the geometry of a component or alter operating parameters. By empowering all engineers to ask their own what-if questions, engineering processes are compressed from months to weeks, improving productivity by 26-30% while at the same time exploring 43-60% more design variations. Through simulation insight, more "first-time right" engineering decisions are made, decreasing the cost of ensuring quality by 19-33%.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

"Ansys customers are solving the most complex product challenges imaginable – from developing autonomous vehicles to creating next-generation communications networks to pioneering life-saving medical devices," said Ajei Gopal, president and CEO, Ansys. "These customers demand and deserve the most advanced simulation solutions, like Ansys Discovery, to solve these bleeding-edge product challenges. We foster a workplace where our developers can collaborate and innovate to constantly advance the state of the art in simulation."

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

/ About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts





Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]



Investors Annette N. Arribas, IRC

724.820.3700

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-named-to-fast-companys-annual-list-of-the-worlds-most-innovative-companies-for-2021-301243007.html

SOURCE Ansys