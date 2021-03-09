Healthy Height® Kid Growth Solution Focuses on China

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutritional Growth Solutions, Ltd. (NGS), a public company trading in the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: NGS), is expanding international activities for its Healthy Height® protein shake in China. Healthy Height has been clinically shown to improve children's height. This step forward is followed by a substantial growth in sales — 58% — in 2020.

This result was driven by a sharp jump in online sales of Healthy Height in the US via Amazon and Shopify. The sales of the company's proprietary protein powder for children soared in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a increasing of consumption on a year-on-year basis.

NGS has signed an agreement with leading child celebrity and social media influencer Gavin Thomas to promote its brand in China. Thomas has more than 8 million followers on Chinese social media platforms, and has graced the cover of China's edition of ELLE Magazine. He is the youngest recipient of the Weibo Influencer Award (Weibo is a Chinese social media platform similar to Twitter).

Thomas will promote NGS's Healthy Height product range in China through various social media campaigns, physical appearances, and associated brand ambassador activity. The goal is to drive traffic to NGS's e-commerce flagship store on Tmall Global. Tmall Global is Alibaba's b2C cross-border marketplace for international brands and retailers to sell directly to more than half a billion consumers on Alibaba's platform in China. NGS also is retailing Healthy Height through select "mother and baby" stores.

"Nutritional Growth Solutions and Gavin Thomas are a great match for raising the awareness of our Healthy Height brand in China," says Liron Fendell, CEO and Managing Director of NGS. "He's greatly loved by kids and parents alike in China who identify with his quirky personality and engage with him as a person. Gavin also is an authentic user of our products, so he will be able to communicate to Chinese families with integrity about our patented, scientifically formulated and clinically tested nutritional shakes that assist children in reaching their maximum height."

"Social influencer engagement between brands and consumers through e-commerce platforms is much more advanced and ingrained in China than other markets," adds Brian Leedman, NGS Chairman. "Partnering with Gavin Thomas is a key to quickly gaining scale in this important market where there is an unmet need for our clinically proven product."

The severity of the COVID19 pandemic encouraged the general population of China to reconsider their dietary habits. This resulted in a significant rise in popularity for health supplement products on both online and offline sales channels. Increasing per-capita disposable income also allows Chinese consumers to pay more attention to premium foreign brands. As a result, nutritional supplements were among the fastest growing categories on Tmall Global during 2020 with monthly sales exceeding 1B RMB (approx. 200m AUD) with protein powders/amino acids among the largest categories[1]. Healthy Height's new flagship store on Tmall Global gives Chinese consumers access to the clinically tested protein shakes for children, reflecting increasing demand for high-quality, international nutrition brands in China.

"Chinese parents tend to invest in their children's nutrition and prefer to purchase well-known brands backed by research," explains Fendell.

Healthy Height was developed and tested by pediatricians to give a holistic solution to nourish growing children primarily in the 3 to 9-years age group, including those children who lack nutrition due to health issues that can impair eating.

Healthy Height contains 12g whey protein per serving, with high-quality ingredients, and without corn syrup or other additives. It is gluten-free, soy-free, no GMO, and includes 350mg of the vital amino acid arginine per serving. It also is low in sugar and sodium. "Picky eater approved," Healthy Height can be mixed into ice cream or pancake batters as well as in shakes or smoothies.

About Nutritional Growth Solutions

Nutritional Growth Solutions is a global nutritional health company focused on the well-being of children. NGS develops, produces and market clinically tested nutritional supplement formulae for children following 20 years of medical research into pediatric nutrition at Schneider Children's Medical Centre, Israel's largest pediatric hospital.

SOURCE Nutritional Growth Solutions, Ltd.