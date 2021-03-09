Comscore Reinvents its Branded Content Offering Through Partnership with Hive to Further Accelerate Use of AI Across its Product Portfolio

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a broad partnership with Hive, a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions. The partnership will enable the integration of AI-powered datasets into Comscore's product portfolio, resulting in new products and expanded capabilities to serve clients.

Comscore Branded Content® is the first offering to be reimagined through the partnership, integrating enhanced capabilities powered by Hive's best-in-class computer vision technology. The new product is part of Comscore's Advertising Suite of Solutions, which provides measurement of advertising across platforms.

Comscore Branded Content® provides brands, agencies, and rights holders with more comprehensive measurement of branded content and sponsorship. Key features of the reimagined offering include:

Cross-platform measurement : Always-on monitoring of in-content brand exposures across 100+ national TV networks, with the ability to integrate modular measurement across social media, eSports, over-the-top video, and theatrical releases.

: Always-on monitoring of in-content brand exposures across 100+ national TV networks, with the ability to integrate modular measurement across social media, eSports, over-the-top video, and theatrical releases. Competitive intelligence : Exposure reporting across 5,500+ pre-trained brands in Hive's logo detection model, enabling new-to-market insight into share of voice and competitors' branded content strategies.

: Exposure reporting across 5,500+ pre-trained brands in Hive's logo detection model, enabling new-to-market insight into share of voice and competitors' branded content strategies. Scalable customization : Use of Hive's deep learning object detection models and data labeling workforce of more than 2 million registered global contributors to efficiently and accurately identify unbranded product exposures and enrich brand-level reporting by asset type (e.g., logo location).

: Use of Hive's deep learning object detection models and data labeling workforce of more than 2 million registered global contributors to efficiently and accurately identify unbranded product exposures and enrich brand-level reporting by asset type (e.g., logo location). Next-day data : Real-time processing that enables daily updates for faster insights.

: Real-time processing that enables daily updates for faster insights. Comscore audience data : Matching of branded content occurrences with exposure data from Comscore's massive measurement footprint, which includes 75M+ US TV screens, 175M+ US desktop screens, 230M+ US mobile screens, and 44K North American movie theatre screens.

: Matching of branded content occurrences with exposure data from Comscore's massive measurement footprint, which includes 75M+ US TV screens, 175M+ US desktop screens, 230M+ US mobile screens, and North American movie theatre screens. Point-and-click dashboard: Intuitive, interactive data visualization, with the ability to customize reporting and easily export data for offline analysis.

"Our partnership with Hive further accelerates Comscore's commitment to innovation," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Integrating Hive's industry-leading technology into our product portfolio will create further differentiated products that help our clients achieve their measurement agendas."

"We are excited to partner with Comscore," said Dan Calpin, President – Enterprise AI, Hive. "Our ambition is to power the transformation of industries with practical applications of artificial intelligence, and Comscore's leadership position in the measurement industry will accelerate our impact across the media ecosystem."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, Comscore's expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding the its partnership with Hive and related product offerings and capabilities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in the partnership or product offerings, delays in product launches, customer acceptance. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to Comscore's respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that Comscore makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Comscore does not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

About Hive

Hive is the leading provider of enterprise AI solutions that help companies power the next wave of automation. The company offers end-to-end AI services, from hand-annotated data labeling to turnkey, pre-trained AI models served via API. Hive's APIs enable use cases including automated content moderation, logo detection, contextual advertising, document parsing, speech-to-text transcription, and more. Hive processes billions of API requests per month, with industry-leading accuracy enabled by Hive's full-stack approach. For more information, visit thehive.ai.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-reinvents-its-branded-content-offering-through-partnership-with-hive-to-further-accelerate-use-of-ai-across-its-product-portfolio-301243023.html

SOURCE Comscore