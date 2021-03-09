Acer Reports February 2021 Consolidated Revenues at NT$20.32 Billion, Up 80.9% Year-on-Year

TAIPEI,, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for February 2021 at NT$20.32 billion, up 80.9% year-on-year (YoY). Year-to-February revenues reached NT$43.81 billion to mark 76.8% growth YoY.

Business highlights include YoY revenue growth for:

Gaming line [1] by 91.3% in February, and by 102.4% year-to-date (YTD)

by 91.3% in February, and by 102.4% year-to-date (YTD) Chromebooks by 631.3% in February, and by 454.7% YTD

Monitors by 56.7% in February, and by 69.9% YTD

Desktops by 34.3% in February, and by 25.9% YTD

Creator PCs by 288.4% in February, and by 263.0% YTD

Meanwhile, Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continued their momentum. The listed subsidiaries have all reported YoY growth in their February revenues, including AOPEN, Acer Cyber Security, Acer Synergy Tech, Weblink International, and Acer e-Enabling Business. Other new businesses initiatives under incubation also made good progress, such as GadgeTek with 385.3% YoY revenue growth in February and Highpoint with 43.4% YoY revenue growth in February.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes desktops, notebooks, and monitors

