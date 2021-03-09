eDriving Helps Riskiest Drivers Reduce Collision Risk By Using FICO® Safe Driving Score

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

eDriving has helped drivers improve their FICO® Safe Driving Score by an average 32% over six months and 38% over 15 months

Leveraging telematics driving data and the FICO® Safe Driving Score, eDriving has helped decrease speeding events by 71% and distraction events by 39% among the riskiest drivers, in just six months

eDriving provides drivers with a holistic view of risk with actionable insights into driving behavior, resulting in safer on-road decisions

eDriving won a 2021 FICO® Decisions Award for decision management innovation

Every year there are approximately 1.35 million fatalities in traffic collisions worldwide. eDrivingSM, a leading global provider of digital driver risk management programs, has partnered with FICO to create scoring algorithms to capture driving behavior and develop a transformational predictor of a drivers' risk level designed to help them reduce their risk of future collisions.

The FICO® Safe Driving Score leverages telematics data from driver smartphones to assess risky behaviors. This data is used by the Mentor by eDrivingSM smartphone app, which prescribes in-app training modules and manager coaching designed to address identified areas of risk, to help improve a driver's score and reduce risk. Analysis confirms that, over six months, drivers initially categorized as very high risk or high risk decreased speeding events by an average 71 percent and distraction events by 39 percent.

More information: https://www.fico.com/en/products/fico-safe-driving-score

The MentorSM smartphone app requires no in-vehicle installation. The only hardware required is an iOS or Android smartphone. The technology can be used in virtually any location or vehicle, and an added benefit of this is that it moves with the driver, meaning it is suitable for drivers using multiple vehicles, those using "pooled" or shared vehicles, as well as "grey fleet" drivers.

During 2020, delivery and service sectors faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many companies recruiting additional delivery drivers to accommodate increasing home deliveries and many service organizations adding vehicles to their fleets to enable employees to travel individually.

Mentor's portability enabled organizations to continue reaching employees who drove for work purposes at this time and helped them promptly incorporate drivers into their safety programs, requiring only a smartphone to begin measuring driver performance and risk levels.

"Since its launch in 2018, Mentor has demonstrated value in sales, service, and delivery sectors on a global scale," said Ed Dubens, Founder/CEO at eDriving. "Mentor has enabled many organizations to scale while continuing to effectively manage driver risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its ease of set-up and use means organizations can quickly benefit from its ability to guide drivers towards safer on-road decisions."

With the FICO® Safe Driving Score, Mentor uses telematics sensors available in IOS and Android smartphones to collect and analyze data on driving behaviors most predictive of risk. These behaviors include acceleration, braking, cornering, speeding, and phone distraction, which are analyzed after every trip and over time. This "event" data is incorporated in the FICO® Safe Driving Score which predicts the risk of future collisions and delivers an empirically derived evaluation of driver performance. Further, the FICO® Safe Driving Score can be combined by eDriving with other available data insights, including collisions, incidents, license violations and other custom data "universes" (including 3rd party data) to provide an unprecedented, unified view of risk across an organization.

The solution comprises a scalable, standardized approach that is:

Predictive : The score is effective at separating high-risk from low-risk drivers.

: The score is effective at separating high-risk from low-risk drivers. Explainable : The score is easy to understand and is derived directly from driving behaviors.

: The score is easy to understand and is derived directly from driving behaviors. Transparent and Actionable : The driver is made aware of the positive and negative behaviors impacting their score through feedback factors and can adjust their behavior accordingly to improve their score and reduce their risk of future collisions.

: The driver is made aware of the positive and negative behaviors impacting their score through feedback factors and can adjust their behavior accordingly to improve their score and reduce their risk of future collisions. Responsive : As drivers improve their driving behaviors, the score will increase; likewise, if a driver's behavior degrades, their score will decline.

: As drivers improve their driving behaviors, the score will increase; likewise, if a driver's behavior degrades, their score will decline. Proactive: Training and coaching are prescribed to the driver to address gaps in skills and behaviors identified by the model.

Mentor delivers the FICO® Safe Driving Score, along with personalized insights to drivers and managers after each trip, showing both positive and negative driving events and, for the driver's review only, exactly where they occurred. To help remediate risky driving behaviors, Mentor delivers interactive, engaging micro-training modules directly to the driver within the app (currently available in 14 languages). These 3-to-5-minute training videos include core topics delivered to all drivers, as well as targeted training based on driver performance. Additional coaching is prescribed when the FICO® Safe Driving Score drops below a set threshold.

"eDriving has successfully navigated unprecedented challenges over the last year to be recognized as one of the winners of the FICO Decision Awards," said Nikhil Behl chief marketing officer at FICO. "The innovative risk management solution delivers value using a score and a smartphone – making it incredibly appealing to many companies."

For its achievements, eDriving won a 2021 FICO® Decisions Award for decision management innovation.

"eDriving uses the FICO Safe Driving Score in its smartphone app to provide consistent and fair driver risks assessments. Instead of installing equipment in the car to gather and analyze telematic data, eDriving uses the telematic sensors in an iPhone or Android phone which is far more affordable and practical," said Lisa Morgan contributing writer at InformationWeek and one of the FICO Decisions Awards judges. "I and the other judges were impressed with eDriving's holistic problem-solving approach. Specifically, eDriving's risk assessments can be used to tailor car insurance, minimize fleet damage risks and improve professional driver oversight. It also helps professional and amateur drivers improve the safety of their driving."

About eDriving

eDriving helps organizations to reduce collisions, injuries, license violations and Total Cost of Ownership through a patented driver risk management program. Mentor by eDriving's comprehensive solution provides actionable behavioral insights to help organizations build a total view of driver risk within a company-wide crash-free culture® to ensure all drivers return home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day. eDriving is the global risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1,000,000 drivers in 96 countries. Over its 25-year history, eDriving's programs have been recognized with 100+ awards around the world. For more, visit www.edriving.com.

About the FICO® Decisions Awards

The FICO Decisions Awards recognize organizations that are achieving remarkable success using FICO solutions. A panel of independent judges with deep industry expertise evaluates nominations based upon measurable improvement in key metrics; demonstrated use of best practices; project scale, depth and breadth; and innovative uses of technology. The 2021 judges are:

Prasanna Dhoré, Chief Data & Analytics and Innovation Officer, Equifax

Chief Data & Analytics and Innovation Officer, David Dittmann , vice president, Data & Analytics, P&G (2019 winner)

vice president, Data & Analytics, René Javier Guzmán, market & liquidity risks director at Banreservas (2019 winner)

market & liquidity risks director at Tomas Klinger , decision science and data director at Home Credit (2019 winner)

decision science and data director at Marcel Le Gouais, managing editor at Credit Strategy

managing editor at Tiffani Montez , banking analyst at Aite

banking analyst at Lisa Morgan , journalist & analyst at InformationWeek

journalist & analyst at Ignazio Provinzano , head of risk operations at Swisscard (2019 winner)

The winners of the FICO Decisions Awards will be spotlighted at and win tickets to FICO® World 2021, the Decisions Conference, November 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at www.fico.com .

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edriving-helps-riskiest-drivers-reduce-collision-risk-by-using-fico-safe-driving-score-301243151.html

SOURCE FICO