Crown Electrokinetics Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors

CORVALLIS, Ore., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp.(NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company that has developed and is commercializing patented thin-film solutions, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Gizman Abbas and Gary Hanna.

"It is our pleasure to welcome Gizman and Gary to Crown's Board of Directors. Both bring decades of experience and wisdom in key areas including global energy solutions, utilities, and executive leadership. We believe their insights will be invaluable to Crown as we continue to execute on our growth strategy into 2021 and beyond, " said Crown Chairman & CEO, Doug Croxall.

Mr. Abbas currently serves as a Principal of Capital Formation and, Financing & Structuring, for Direct Invest Development and board member of Abu Dhabi Property Leasing Holding Company. Prior to Direct Invest Development, Mr. Abbas was a Founding Partner in Twenty First Century Utilities, a firm focused on adoption of clean low-cost energy. Before that, Mr. Abbas was the Managing Director in Di Development. He also served as a commodities sector investor at Goldman Sachs as a Vice President and at Apollo Global Management where he was a Founding Partner of the commodities investment business. Prior to that, he was an investment banker at Morgan Stanley focused on M&A, IPOs, and debt financing. Mr. Abbas has extensive board experience, including membership as an independent board member. Mr. Abbas received a BS in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

Mr. Hanna has 40 years of management and board experience in the energy sector, primarily in the exploration & production and service areas, with a focus in the Permian, Mid-Continent and Gulf of Mexico regions. Mr. Hanna most recently served as Chairman and Interim CEO for Rosehill Resources from 2017 to 2020. Prior to Rosehill Resources, Mr. Hanna was the Chairman of Energy XXI Gulf Coast where he assisted in evaluating, organizing and executing the sale of Energy XXI Gulf Coast to Cox Oil & Gas. Prior to that, Mr. Hanna was a board member of Aspire Holdings Corp and a member of the Audit Committee from 2017-2018, as well as a board member of Hercules Offshore as a member of the Compensation Committee from 2016-2017. In the past Mr. Hanna held the position of President & Chief Executive Officer of Gulfport Energy Corp., President & Chief Executive Officer at Admiral Energy Services, Inc., Senior Vice President of TETRA Technologies, Inc. President & Chief Executive Officer at Maritech Resources LLC and President for TETRA Applied Technologies LLC (both are subsidiaries of TETRA Technologies, Inc.), Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at EPL Oil & Gas, Inc., Chief Executive Officer & Director at KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. and Chief Operating Officer at DLB Oil & Gas, Inc. He received an undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint - We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio. For more information, please visit WWW.CROWNEK.COM .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Crown Electrokinetics and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Crown Electrokinetics' periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Crown Electrokinetics undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

