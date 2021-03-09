>
Nordic Nanovector to present at Carnegie's upcoming Nordic Virtual Healthcare Seminar 2021

March 09, 2021 | About: OSL:NANOV -2.48%

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, March 9, 2021

OSLO, Norway, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that its Interim CEO, Dr Lars Nieba will present a corporate overview, via live webcast, and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Carnegie's upcoming Nordic Virtual Healthcare Seminar 2021, taking place 9-12 March 2021.

Presentations details are as follows:

Carnegie Nordic Virtual Healthcare Seminar 2021
Date: Friday, 12 March 2021
Time: 12:00 (noon) - 12:30 CET

The company presentation will be available on Nordic Nanovector's Investors and Media page at the same time.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-at-carnegie-s-upcoming-nordic-virtual-healthcare-seminar-2021,c3303000

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: [email protected]

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-to-present-at-carnegies-upcoming-nordic-virtual-healthcare-seminar-2021-301243182.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector


