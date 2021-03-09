ZygoFix Completes $2 Million Round and Launches A New Clinical Study in Israel

MISGAV, Israel, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZygoFix, a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group Ltd. (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), a leading Israel- and Singapore-based investment group focused on high-growth medical and agrifood technologies, announced it has completed $2 million round for its alternative solution to spinal fusion for sufferers of severe back pain.

The funding round was led by Agriline (a trust of which Vincent Tchenguiz is a discretionary beneficiary), and Trendlines. Additional private investors and the Israel Innovation Authority also provided funding. The investment will be used to conduct further clinical studies, enhance the system implant and tools, and for regulatory clearance.

ZygoFix's zLOCK™ is a miniature screwless implant that provides spinal stability and fusion. zLOCK™ is the least invasive, simplest fusion option; it replaces complex screw stabilization, the current gold-standard used in such procedures. The ZygoFix zLOCK implant's patented bendable features enable adjustment to specific joints' shapes during insertion.

ZygoFix's first clinical case in Israel was performed by Dr. Lior Merom at the Rambam Health Care Campus. The surgery included laminotomy and facet stabilization using two zLOCK implants for the treatment of back pain (facet arthritis) and spinal nerve compression (foraminal stenosis). The surgery was completed successfully with placement of the zLOCKs taking less than 30 minutes in total.

Dr. Merom commented: "The simple and very low risk placement of the zLOCKs make it an attractive stabilization solution for suitable indications. We look forward to collecting more data as the study progresses."

This case opens the Israeli clinical study site, following the ongoing study in Hungary which began in 2018. The ongoing study in Hungary has demonstrated meaningful and sustained reduction in pain and increase in quality of life for patients, all with a minimally invasive, simple and short procedure.

ZygoFix CEO Ofer Levy commented, "Our technology rethinks spinal stability. We leverage the natural anatomical structure of the spine and insert the zLOCK implant which locks the motion in the joint.

"We are very satisfied with this first case in Israel as zLOCK adds a new treatment option to the surgeon's toolbox. Its unique ability to perform internal facet fixation with a minimally invasive procedure enables us to treat pathologies in a simple manner, that were too complex and invasive to treat otherwise."

About ZygoFix

ZygoFix was founded in 2017 by Prof. Yizhar Floman and Uri Arnin, experienced serial entrepreneurs in the spine industry (co-founders of ApiFix, acquired in April 2020 by OrthoPediatrics Corp). ZygoFix and ApiFix, both established in the Trendlines Group's incubator, received initial investment from Trendlines and further funding from the Israel Innovation Authority.

Contact information:

Ofer Levy, CEO ZygoFix

[email protected]

+972-522-664-981

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zygofix-completes-2-million-round-and-launches-a-new-clinical-study-in-israel-301243119.html

SOURCE ZygoFix