Colombian Tier-1 Operator Chooses Ceragon for its Future 5G Network and an Enhanced 4G Network with an Agreement Valued at $26M

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global leader in wireless hauling solutions, announced today that its products and services were selected by a Colombian Tier-1 operator with a large presence in Latin America to support extensive 4G and future 5G network capacity and coverage enhancements. In addition, Ceragon will establish the wireless backbone for a largescale government-sponsored rural connectivity project. These ambitious projects aim to provide nationwide connectivity and increase the operator's overall coverage. Ceragon and the operator have entered into a series of agreements with total value exceeding $26 million for 2021 and 2022.

The operator, who has recently acquired significant new access spectrum, wishes to expand its capacity and coverage nationwide to bridge the digital divide and support higher broadband mobile services to its subscribers. The diverse requirements in these networks are vast, dictating multi-gigabits per second per link to be carried over long geographical distances and adhering to the operator's strict networking and quality standards. With Ceragon's unique multicore technology the operator is able to future-proof its wireless backhaul infrastructure - meeting its capacity requirements today and well into its 5G future. The operator is utilizing Ceragon's professional services including network rollout, network optimization and maintenance to deploy high-capacity, high-power links in thousands of sites across the country. With Ceragon's solutions in place, the operator can achieve 5G wireless backhaul capabilities, and increase its operational efficiency by reducing power and spectrum-related costs, whilst providing better quality of experience to its customers.

In addition to the expansion of its network, the operator selected Ceragon to build the backbone to serve its commitments to a large government-sponsored project in Colombia. The projects address the vast diversity in socioeconomic standings in Colombia. Ceragon's wireless backhaul solutions will enable the tier 1 operator to expand its network coverage and deliver high-capacity broadband connectivity to Colombia's most remote and difficult to access and scattered rural communities, helping drive social and economic development and equality.

Ira Palti, President & CEO of Ceragon Networks, commented: "Ceragon is happy to support our customer in the build-out of its 4G, future-proof 5G network and one of the largest rural connectivity projects in the history of the country. We have a proven track record of successfully deploying large projects in Latin America. Ceragon's flexible wireless hauling solutions allow the operator to quickly and cost-effectively meet its growing broadband connectivity demands and prepare its network for 5G."

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global leader in wireless hauling solutions. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless hauling provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless hauling for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 150 countries.

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

