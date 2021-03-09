>
Alberto Abaterusso
A Trio of Stocks for Growth-Focused Investors

These stocks look cheap and are growing their trailing 12-month net earnings

March 09, 2021 | About: GLPI +0.41% LAD +1.36% FHN -2.01%

The three stocks listed below could be of interest to growth-focused investors, as they represent equities in companies whose price-earnings ratios are standing below 20 while their trailing 12-month earnings per share have significantly increased over the past year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc

The first company that makes the cut is Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI), a Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based specialty real estate investment trust focusing on properties that are leased to gaming operators.

The trailing 12-month net earnings increased by 27.1% year over year to $2.30 per diluted share as of the December 2020 quarter, up from $1.81 per diluted share as of the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 18.16 (versus the industry median of 20.73) as of March 8.

Following a 2.5% decline over the past year, the stock was trading at $41.59 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a 52-week range of $13.04 to $45.75.

Currently, the company is paying quarterly dividends to its shareholders with the next payment, 65 cents per common share (up 8.33% from the previous one), scheduled to be issued on March 23, generating a 6.24% forward dividend yield as of March 8.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $48.09 per share.

Lithia Motors Inc

The second company to consider is Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD), a Medford, Oregon-based operator of new and used vehicles stores and a provider of connected financial and insurance products.

The trailing 12-month proforma net earnings increased 55% year over year to $18.19 per diluted share as of the December 2020 quarter, up from $11.76 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 19.65 (versus the industry median of 24.69) as of March 8.

Following a 264.20% increase over the past year, the stock traded at $377.82 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a 52-week range of $55.74 to $392.60.

Currently, Lithia Motors Inc is paying a quarterly cash dividend of 31 cents per common share, with the next distribution to be made on March 26, generating a forward dividend yield of 0.33% as of March 8.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $381.91 per share.

First Horizon Corp

The third company that makes the cut is First Horizon Corp (NYSE:FHN), a Memphis, Tennessee-based regional bank.

The trailing 12-month proforma net earnings were $1.89 per diluted share as of the December 2020 quarter, representing a significant year-over-year increase of 55% from $1.22 per diluted share as of the same quarter in 2019.

The price-earnings ratio is 10.85 (versus the industry median of 12.86) as of March 8.

As a result of a 61.70% increase over the past year, the stock was trading at $17.14 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a 52-week range of $6.27 to $17.66.

First Horizon Corp is currently paying a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per common share to its shareholders with the next distribution to issue on April 1, which generates a forward dividend yield of 3.5% as of March 8.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 4 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $17.93 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. I hold a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

