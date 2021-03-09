5 Stocks With Positive Earnings Forecasts

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of March 9, the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Facebook

Shares of Facebook Inc. (FB) were trading around $264.28 on Tuesday.

The online social network company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 10 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 23.20% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 23.20%. The return on equity (ROE) of 25.89% and return on assets (ROA) of 20.32% are outperforming 83% of companies in the interactive media industry.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37% of outstanding shares, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22%, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

Alibaba

On Tuesday, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) was trading around $233.89 per share.

With a market cap of $634.43 billion, the Chinese online and mobile commerce company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 47.9% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 21.65%. The ROE of 19.71% and ROA of 11.45% are outperforming 85% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.52% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46% and Sands with 0.39%.

Toyota Motor

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) were trading around $148.52 per share on Tuesday.

With a market cap of $207.63 billion, the automaker company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 6.80% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 0.21%. The ROE of 8.75% and ROA of 3.31% are outperforming 66% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry.

Fisher is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.29% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.07% and NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) was trading around $327.37 per share on Tuesday.

The investment banking firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 40% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 5.10%. While the ROE of 9.66% is outperfor4ming the sector, the ROA of 0.86% is underperforming 59% of companies in the capital markets industry.

With 2.60% of outstanding shares, Dodge & Cox is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.75% and Fisher with 0.72%.

Lam Research

On Tuesday, Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) was trading around $574.70 per share.

With a market cap of $78.27 billion, the company provides equipment used to fabricate semiconductors. It has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 17.80% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 17.20%. The return on equity of 59.08% and return on assets of 21.22% are outperforming 96% of companies in the semiconductors industry.

With 1.95% of outstanding shares, Sands is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.94%, Fisher with 0.67% and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.67%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

