2U, Inc. Announces Change in Presentation Time at Jefferies Online Education Summit

March 9, 2021
LANHAM, Md., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced a change in its presentation time at the Jefferies Virtual Online Education / e-Learning Summit. The company's presentation is now scheduled for Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:00am ET.
A live webcast of the presentations will be available at investor.2U.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.
About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 500 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 300,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow
Investor Contact:
Ken Goff, 2U, Inc.
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Glenda Felden, 2U, Inc.
[email protected]
