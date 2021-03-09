2U, Inc. Announces Change in Presentation Time at Jefferies Online Education Summit

LANHAM, Md., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced a change in its presentation time at the Jefferies Virtual Online Education / e-Learning Summit. The company's presentation is now scheduled for Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:00am ET.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available at investor.2U.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 500 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 300,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

