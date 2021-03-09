Century 21 Real Estate Named #1 Fastest-Growing Franchise By Entrepreneur Magazine

MADISON, N.J., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC , has been named the #1 Fastest Growing Franchise in the Entrepreneur 2021 list of the Fastest Growing Franchises, published in the magazine's March issue. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the global industry leader currently boasts a network of 145,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 13,000 offices across 86 countries and territories worldwide. Achieving this top ranking further cements the CENTURY 21® brand's position as a global powerhouse not just within the real estate industry but among the world's top franchise companies across categories.

Franchises on this list are ranked based on the net total of units (both franchised and company-owned) added globally from July 2019 to July 2020, with ties broken based on percentage growth. (In previous years, only US and Canadian unit growth was considered—2021 marks the first year that the ranking is based on systemwide growth, in recognition of the increasingly global nature of franchising.)

In 2020, the CENTURY 21 brand's growth included the addition of 23 new franchises and the renewal of 145 companies to its network. The brand also recently expanded its global footprint welcoming CENTURY 21 Italy and CENTURY 21 Guyana to its international roster of countries.

"Nothing can stop the smartest franchises from growing—not even a pandemic!" says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor-in-chief. "We've been impressed with how innovative franchises have pivoted and adapted this past year and are happy to celebrate the ones who keep pushing forward and growing."

Included among Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking, the CENTURY 21 brand serves as an industry leader and innovator, continuously challenging the status quo of real estate. In addition, the brand's drive to elevate the consumer and agent experience has once again earned it the recognition as the #1 leader in brand awareness for 22 consecutive years as well as the most recognized name in real estate and the most respected brand in the industry.*

"At Century 21 Real Estate we're constantly pushing ourselves and our System members to ask, 'what if?' and challenge the expected norms of the real estate industry," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "It is our commitment to delivering the extraordinary with industry-leading technology, exceptional learning platforms and unique programs focused on driving business growth that is resonating with industry professionals worldwide allowing them to reach their goals and our brand to continue to grow."

To view the CENTURY 21 brand in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing . Results can also be seen in the March issue of Entrepreneur magazine, available on newsstands and Entrepreneur Media's iOS and Android mobile app on March 9th.

To learn more about the CENTURY 21 value proposition, or to join the ranks of the relentless, please go to www.century21.com/about-us/contact .

* Study Source: 2020 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,200 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Brand awareness question based on a sample of 1,200 respondents. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of 2.4%. Recognition question based on consumers aware of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of 2.4%.

The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited (formerly Millward Brown), a leading global market research organization, from November 9-30, 2020.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 145,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,000 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2021 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-21-real-estate-named-1-fastest-growing-franchise-by-entrepreneur-magazine-301243505.html

