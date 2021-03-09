>
Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

March 09, 2021 | About: NAS:BIDU +11.5%

PR Newswire

BEIJING, March 9, 2021

BEIJING, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIDU), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Department, Baidu, Inc., Baidu Campus, No. 10, Shangdi 10th Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100085, People's Republic of China.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Contacts

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-8888
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-inc-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301243482.html

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.


