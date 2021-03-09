Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIDU), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Department, Baidu, Inc., Baidu Campus, No. 10, Shangdi 10th Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100085, People's Republic of China.

