AT&T Cybersecurity Launches Managed SASE Solution

What's the news? AT&T* is expanding its portfolio of Managed Security Services through its alliance with Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to make Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) a reality for enterprises. AT&T SASE with Fortinet is the first, global managed SASE solution at scale that unifies software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) with essential network security functions of the SASE framework and 24x7 management. This powerful combination of people, processes, and technology will help enterprises to enhance security, increase network performance, and reduce complexity and costs.

Why is this important?

Digital transformation is driving the convergence of networking and security as technology teams realize the challenges of managing and protecting increasingly complex networks as well as the connections that support them. In addition, networking and security needs are changing for customers with today's hyper distributed workforce as more employees are accessing the network from unique locations and a variety of devices. Organizations are looking to a solution based on SASE principles to solve these challenges through point product consolidation, identity-based access, and worldwide points of presence to support the new and highly distributed workforce. With this consolidated approach, enterprises can also help reduce operational costs by moving to a single cloud-delivered solution.

What makes this new cybersecurity solution different?

As the largest SD-WAN Managed Service Provider in North America, and one of the world's largest Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), AT&T has a unique understanding of what businesses need as they modernize and transform their networks, including the importance of security being a critical component of any business initiative. The inclusion of around-the-clock management helps relieve the burden of deployment and day-to-day support, with Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts acting as an extension to a business' network and security teams.

AT&T SASE with Fortinet integrates with AT&T Alien Labs™ Threat Intelligence platform, enabling and unlocking multiple response actions, which provide SOC analysts visibility into network security, allowing them to respond to alarms effectively and efficiently.

When will this new cybersecurity solution be available?

AT&T SASE with Fortinet is immediately available. Updates to the offering will continue to be made in 2021.

Ghassan Abdo, Research Vice President for Worldwide Telecom, Virtualization, and CDN at IDC

"AT&T is a global leader in managed SD-WAN solutions and has tenured experience delivering managed security solutions to customers around the globe. Bringing these two capabilities together creates a strong value proposition for customers looking to take advantage of the convergence of network and security controls."

Rupesh Chokshi, VP, AT&T Cybersecurity

"With the convergence of networking and security, organizations are struggling with managing and protecting applications and data accessing the network. AT&T's heritage in providing integrated business solutions with managed services, and our best-in-class fiber and 5G connectivity solutions, uniquely position us to deliver on the promise of SASE. The solution will provide visibility and management for a more resilient network, making it safer for businesses to adapt and innovate."

John Maddison, CMO and EVP of Products, Fortinet

"Bringing Fortinet's SD-WAN and SASE products and capabilities together with AT&T Cybersecurity's trusted advisors managing SOC operations will provide the multi-layered, scalable network security solution organizations need to embrace SASE. With AT&T SASE with Fortinet, we're enabling the dynamic needs of today's distributed workforce to deliver security-driven networking at every edge."

Where can I find more information?

Learn more about how AT&T and Fortinet are working together on SASE here or go here for more information about AT&T Cybersecurity Services and Solutions.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About AT&T Cybersecurity

AT&T Cybersecurity helps make your network more resilient to overcome the cybersecurity threats that are now part of modern business. Together, the power of the AT&T network, our managed solutions with advanced security technologies and deep threat intelligence and expertise from AT&T Alien Labs and the Open Threat Exchange™, accelerate your response to cybersecurity threats. Our experienced consultants and SOC analysts help manage your network transformation to reduce cybersecurity risk and overcome the skills gap. Our mission is to be your trusted advisor on your journey to cybersecurity and network resiliency, making it safer for your business to innovate.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud, or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 480,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

