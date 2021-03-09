>
Remark Holdings to Participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference March 15-17, 2021

March 09, 2021 | About: NAS:MARK +6.72%

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, has been invited to participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured more than 550 participating companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

Remark's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kai-Shing Tao and other company representatives will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Remark, please contact your ROTH representative. A copy of the investor presentation will be available here on the first day of the conference.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC "ROTH" is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.)

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website (www.remarkholdings.com).

Company Contacts

E. Brian Harvey
Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations
Remark Holdings, Inc.
[email protected]
702-701-9514

Fay Tian
Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected]
(+1) 626-623-2000
(+86) 13702108000

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remark-holdings-to-participate-in-the-33rd-annual-roth-conference-march-15-17-2021-301243244.html

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.


