Spirit Airlines Adds Three New Popular Destinations from LaGuardia, Announces Operations Out of a Second Terminal

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) announced flights to three new destinations from LaGuardia Airport (LGA) today. The airline will offer nonstop service to San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) starting in April, followed by new flights to Nashville (BNA) in May and Los Angeles (LAX) in June. Spirit is also offering more flexibility to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) with an increase to five flights each day.

Spirit will also begin operating flights out of a second terminal at LaGuardia. The carrier worked with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to secure additional space for growth in Terminal A (The Marine Air Terminal). Starting on April 28, 2021, Spirit Airlines departures from LGA will take place from the following terminals:

Terminal A: All flights to Fort Lauderdale (five flights each day)

All flights to (five flights each day) Terminal C: Flights to all destinations other than Fort Lauderdale will depart from Terminal C

"Our Guests love the convenience LaGuardia Airport provides, and we're excited about offering even more non-stop options now that we have the opportunity to use both Terminal C and the Marine Air Terminal," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning. "We're grateful for the Port Authority's long-standing partnership over the past two decades, and I want to personally thank their team for supporting Spirit's growth."

Spirit Airlines at LaGuardia Airport

Destinations: Frequency: Start Date: San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) Saturday-only April 17, 2021 Nashville (BNA) Daily May 5, 2021 Los Angeles (LAX) Saturday-only June 12, 2021 Chicago (ORD) Up to 2x Daily Existing Service Detroit (DTW) 2x Daily Existing Service Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) 1x Daily Existing Service Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 5x Daily Existing Service Myrtle Beach (MYR) 2x Daily Existing Service Orlando (MCO) Up to 2x Daily Existing Service Tampa (TPA) Up to 1x Daily Existing Service

"We are delighted to assist Spirit Airlines move of all Fort Lauderdale flights to Terminal A," said Tony Vero, General Manager of LaGuardia Airport. "While travel remains low due to the ongoing pandemic, we continue to work with Spirit, and our other airline partners to provide the highest safety measures available to keep travelers safe."

Spirit is working closely with the Port Authority to add communications and signage to ensure Guests arrive at the appropriate terminal. The airline will temporarily offer a complimentary shuttle service between Terminal A and Terminal C, as well. The shuttle will operate every 15-20 minutes and will run between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 p.m.

This year is off to a great start at Spirit Airlines. In January, the carrier launched its new Free Spirit loyalty program, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status.* Spirit is also one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes a multi-layered safety approach that requires all Guests and Team Members to wear face coverings. Each passenger agrees to that policy as part of a health and safety acknowledgement prior to boarding the aircraft. Every plane in our Fit Fleet® uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles and filter the air for contaminants every 3 minutes.

Between each flight, enhanced cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that's effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

