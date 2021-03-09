>
MEDIA ADVISORY: Sneak Preview of JeepÂ® Brand Concept Vehicles That Will Hit the Trails at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, March 27 - April 4

March 09, 2021 | About: MIL:STLA +0% XPAR:STLA +5.8% NYSE:STLA +2.81%

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 9, 2021

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Jeep® off-road 4x4 capability, unbridled fun, open-air freedom and electric powertrains will take center stage during this year's Easter Jeep Safari as the Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar again join forces to create custom vehicles built specifically to conquer iconic trails and terrain in Moab, Utah, March 27April 4. Design sketches give an early glimpse of the distinct and powerful performance concept vehicles that are set to debut at this year's annual Jeep enthusiast event in Moab. More information and images coming soon.

The much anticipated 2021 Easter Jeep Safari is right around the corner, and the Jeep® brand and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar teams are getting ready to debut several concepts in Moab, Utah, March 27-April 4. These concept design sketches provide a sneak preview of what's in store.

Jeep Brand
Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

