10 Millionth Achronix Speedcore eFPGA IP Core Shipped

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix announces today that 10 million Speedcore™ eFPGA IP cores have shipped in customers' ASICs. Achronix is the only high-performance FPGA supplier to offer both high-performance standalone FPGAs and eFPGA IP. Speedcore eFPGA IP is optimized for applications in 5G wireless infrastructure, networking, computational storage and automotive driver assistance systems.

Achronix Speedcore eFPGA IP offers companies the ability to integrate FPGA functionality into their ASIC or SoC devices. Speedcore eFPGA has a permutable architecture that allows customers to define the amount of FPGA logic, memory and DSP processing capabilities for the eFPGA IP. Compared to standalone FPGA solutions, eFPGAs can reduce device costs by up to 90% and power by up to 75%, while increasing interface bandwidth by 10x and reducing latency by 100x. Embedding a flexible eFPGA IP core into an ASIC design allows for extended product lifecycle, rapid introduction of product variants and flexibility to change the ASIC functionality to support changing algorithms.

"Speedcore eFPGA IP is being adopted in high-performance data acceleration applications where there's a need to integrate flexibility and support emerging AI workloads," said Steve Mensor, VP of Sales and Marketing at Achronix. "Having shipped over 10 million eFPGA IP cores shows the rapid growth of eFPGA IP technology and quality of Achronix's Speedcore eFPGA IP solution."

Customers develop Speedcore eFPGA IP using a design process similar to a standard ASIC IP block. Achronix has optimized the development process with customers to provide rapid delivery of the eFPGA design files and can help customers with the selection of the ASIC design houses to further accelerate ASIC delivery. Speedcore eFPGA IP designers use the same familiar Achronix ACE design tools that are used for standalone FPGA design which reduces time to market and allows for early prototyping using standalone Speedster7t FPGA devices.

In January 2021, Achronix entered into a definitive merger agreement with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACEV) in a transaction that would result in Achronix being listed on Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Product Availability

Speedcore eFPGA IP is available today on multiple processes from TSMC including 16FFC, 12FFC, N7 and in development on N5. Speedcore eFPGA can be ported to other process technology nodes based upon customer request.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix FPGA and eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by a complete and optimized range of Achronix software tools called ACE, which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

