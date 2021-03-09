>
Fannie Mae Announces Nineteenth Sale of Reperforming Loans

March 09, 2021

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2021

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today began marketing its nineteenth sale of reperforming loans as part of the company's ongoing effort to reduce the size of its retained mortgage portfolio.

The sale consists of nearly 25,000 loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $3.5 billion, and is available for purchase by qualified bidders. Interested bidders can register on the Whole Loans Sales page.

This sale of reperforming loans is being marketed in collaboration with Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Bids are due on March 30, 2021.

Reperforming loans are loans that were previously delinquent but have reperformed for a period of time. The terms of Fannie Mae's reperforming loan sale require the buyer to offer loss mitigation options designed to be sustainable to any borrower who may re-default within five years following the closing of the reperforming loan sale. In addition, buyers must report on loss mitigation outcomes. Any reporting requirements cease once a loan has been current for twelve consecutive months after the closing of the reperforming loan sale.

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit: fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-announces-nineteenth-sale-of-reperforming-loans-301243515.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae


