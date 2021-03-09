Crocs Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, ranked No. 2 on Fast Company's esteemed annual list in the Joint Ventures category of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. The list honors brands and businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture and showcases a variety of ways for businesses to thrive in today's fast-changing world. The Joint Ventures category recognizes companies who aren't afraid to approach business as a team sport and embrace the collaborative spirit of innovation.

Over the past year, Crocs embraced the opportunity to accelerate its mission of 'everyone comfortable in their own shoes' while doing the right thing. As a brand with a fan-first mindset, Crocs set a new bar for consumer engagement by combining unexpected collaborations with a dedicated approach to social listening, delivering record-breaking results across fan-generated buzz, media coverage and sales of its iconic footwear.

"We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company alongside so many other innovative brands. 2020 delivered its fair share of challenges for us all, and I'm so grateful that Crocs could help make so many people comfortable in their own shoes at a time when they needed it most," said Michelle Poole, President, Crocs. "By partnering with individuals, brands and organizations that embrace our drive for innovation, we're able to stretch the possibilities of design and creative thinking to create one-of-a-kind experiences for our consumers."

In addition to collaborations, Crocs also put its values to practice by providing comfort to local communities. This began with answering the call of frontline healthcare workers battling the pandemic who requested the company's comfortable, easy-to-clean shoes. At the onset of COVID-19, Crocs developed a 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program that provided a free pair of shoes to healthcare heroes around the world. Over the course of 45 days, Crocs distributed more than 860,000 free pairs with a total retail value of more than $40 million. The program's success demonstrated that Crocs' commitment to advancing innovation can generate goodwill and keep its growing fan base energized and eager for more.

Following its 'Free Pair for Healthcare' initiative, Crocs then committed to a national partnership with Feeding America and its network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people annually. Since the launch of the partnership in July 2020, Crocs has already donated more than $1 million to date through consumer and corporate donations, which has provided more than 10 million meals for those who need it most.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

More than three dozen Fast Company editors, reporters and contributors sought out the most notable innovations of the year in 46 industry sectors from advertising to the workplace, and across every region of the world.

