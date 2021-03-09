Allegiant Reports February 2021 Traffic

PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2021
LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for February 2021.
"Over the last month, we have been pleased to see a moderate increase in travel demand," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenue. "We met the increase in demand with increased supply, with February ASMs up roughly 6 percent from February of 2019, focusing on total revenue and profitability rather than unit metrics like load factor. We expect first quarter total revenue to be down between 35 and 40 percent on a year over two-year basis, a significant improvement over the fourth quarter. First quarter capacity is expected to be up between 2.0 and 4.5 percent, when compared to the first quarter of 2019, but we will continue to refine as dictated by demand."
Scheduled Service
February 2021
February 2020
Change
Passengers
679,906
1,200,606
(43.4%)
Revenue passenger miles (000)
636,119
1,120,943
(43.3%)
Available seat miles (000)
1,203,720
1,370,619
(12.2%)
Load factor
52.8%
81.8%
(29.0pts)
Departures
7,630
8,784
(13.1%)
Average stage length (miles)
907
902
0.6%
Total System*
February 2021
February 2020
Change
Passengers
680,930
1,207,325
(43.6%)
Available seat miles (000)
1,223,407
1,405,458
(13.0%)
Departures
7,783
9,059
(14.1%)
Average stage length (miles)
904
898
0.7%
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
February 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$1.83
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
