>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Bambuser enters a pilot agreement with Mercado Libre

March 09, 2021 | About: OSTO:BUSER +2.75%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser has entered into a pilot agreement with Mercado Libre. The agreement initially runs for three months and is based on a combination of fixed and variable costs, where the majority of the contract value is judged to be attributed to the variable part.

Bambuser has today entered into a pilot agreement for Live Video Shopping with Mercado Libre, the largest e-commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. The agreement initially runs for a period that starts today until three months after the date of the first live show, and is based on a combination of fixed and variable costs. The variable monthly revenue cannot be estimated in advance as it depends on usage and is driven by a combination of a number of different parameters.

The parameters included are the number of markets, brands, viewers and view length, broadcasts and broadcast length, transmitted data volume, stored data volume for previously performed broadcasts, desired video quality, and any additional services. As a result, Bambuser cannot today assess the total contract value.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on March 9, 2021.

Contact information
Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46 8 400 160 02 | [email protected] or visit bambuser.com/ir

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | [email protected]

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-enters-a-pilot-agreement-with-mercado-libre,c3300989

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bambuser-enters-a-pilot-agreement-with-mercado-libre-301243380.html

SOURCE Bambuser


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)