ArcBest Receives Bronze Medal From EcoVadis

March 09, 2021 | About: NAS:ARCB +7.2%

Award recognizes sustainability performance

FORT SMITH, Ark., March 9, 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce it was recently awarded a Bronze medal for its 2021 sustainability rating from EcoVadis.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)

EcoVadis monitors sustainability in global supply chains by rating and benchmarking the quality of a company's sustainability performance. The Bronze rating recognizes sustainability performance in the top half of all companies and industries rated across the world.

"We are very honored to achieve a Bronze status with EcoVadis," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "At ArcBest, we strive to be a responsible corporate citizen in every community in which we operate. We know our progress regarding sustainability is a long-term commitment that benefits all of us, and we continue to identify steps to minimize our footprint and conserve resources."

EcoVadis' sustainability rating methodology covers 21 sustainability criteria across four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries.

For more on ArcBest's commitment to corporate responsibility, visit arcb.com/ESG.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Josh Havens
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 479-494-8125

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-receives-bronze-medal-from-ecovadis-301242647.html

SOURCE ArcBest


