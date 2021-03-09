>
CryoLife to Participate in Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

March 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:CRY +2.76%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, March 9, 2021

ATLANTA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare conference on Tuesday, March 16 - 17, 2021. The Company's virtual fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 11:20 a.m. ET on March 16, 2021.

Cryolife logo. (PRNewsFoto/CryoLife, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE_ INC_) (PRNewsFoto/CRYOLIFE, INC.)

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be accessible through CryoLife's website, www.cryolife.com, on the Investor Relations page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

About CryoLife, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Contacts:

CryoLife

D. Ashley Lee

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

and Chief Operating Officer
Phone: 770-419-3355


Gilmartin Group LLC

Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis

Phone: 631-807-1986

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryolife-to-participate-in-oppenheimer-31st-annual-virtual-healthcare-conference-301243181.html

SOURCE CryoLife, Inc.


