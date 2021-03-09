SS&C Appoints Gautam Moorjani as Head of its New Intelligent Automation Solutions Group

WINDSOR, Conn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Gautam Moorjani has joined SS&C to lead its Intelligent Automation Solutions Group. He will report to Mike Sleightholme, Senior Vice President and General Manager.

"Gautam's extensive expertise in helping clients solve problems using automation technologies make him a natural fit to lead the Intelligent Automation Solutions Group," said Mike Sleightholme. "This group strengthens SS&C's capacity to help our clients quickly understand, improve, transform and manage their business processes at scale."

The newly formed group will focus on helping clients with their digital transformation journeys using technologies such as workflow management, machine learning, natural language processing, and robotic process automation. SS&C's suite of solutions includes an award-winning intelligent business process automation platform, machine learning tools for paper-to-digital data transformation, consulting and implementation services, and managed services in the cloud.

"With its worldwide presence and financial muscle, SS&C is ready to bring Intelligent Automation to every organization," said Gautam Moorjani. "For me, it's an exciting opportunity to help SS&C build on its leadership position in the business process management and intelligence space."

Gautam joins from PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where he served as a Principal and Leader for Intelligent Automation in the Financial Services Advisory practice. Before PwC, Gautam was COO at WorkFusion, a machine learning and process automation platform. Prior to WorkFusion, Gautam spent time implementing solutions for Financial Services clients at Markit, JPMorgan, and ARGO Data Resource Corp.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

