Trulieve and Morehouse School of Medicine Partner for Cannabis Research and Education

ADEL, Ga., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or the "Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that it has partnered withMorehouse School of Medicine to fund and conduct medical cannabis research and education.

Trulieve and the Morehouse School of Medicine have entered into a mutually agreeable collaborative research, education, and development agreement where Trulieve Georgia will support Morehouse School of Medicine medical cannabis-related research and development projects, and provide course education opportunities and resources. Among the first of its kind in the United States and as one of Trulieve's core long-term objectives, this partnership will represent one of the initial steps toward the development of personalized medical cannabis treatment.

The partnership will aim to further research and develop a real-world data registry on medical cannabis, including the exploration of cannabinoid receptor genetics, as well as research into the effects and unrealized potential of medical cannabis usage, and endocannabinoid biology. Trulieve and Morehouse School of Medicine plan to partner with TruGenomix, Inc., a veteran-owned small business, founded and led by minorities, for gene sequencing services.

"We have always placed our patients at the forefront of our business operations and are excited to partner with Morehouse School of Medicine," said Trulieve CEO, Kim Rivers. "This partnership will enhance the cannabis community with the research and education necessary to facilitate the growth of a critical consumer industry and we look forward to collaborating with the tremendous team at the Morehouse School of Medicine."

Beyond research and development, Trulieve and Morehouse School of Medicine will work together to design and participate in courses and seminars involving medical cannabis production, purification, use, clinical outcomes, and commercialization. This includes medical cannabis career fairs for students, internship programs for the Morehouse School of Medicine and Atlanta University Center students, and the creation of new minor or medical cannabis sub-specialty offerings in the School of Medicine's graduate programs.

"When it comes to medical cannabis treatment and research as a whole, we have only scratched the surface of its potential and healing power," said Morehouse School of Medicine Vice President and Executive Dean, Sandra Harris-Hooker, Ph.D. "That's why we could not be more excited about this partnership with Trulieve as we take steps to provide resources and education to the community, while also conducting research that will play a huge role in furthering the effectiveness and accuracy of cannabis treatment."

About Morehouse School of Medicine

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM), located in Atlanta, Ga., was founded in 1975 as the Medical Education Program at Morehouse College. In 1981, MSM became an independently chartered institution. MSM is among the nation's leading educators of primary care physicians and was recently recognized as the top institution among U.S. medical schools for our social mission. Our faculty and alumni are noted in their fields for excellence in teaching, research and public policy.

MSM is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, Council on Education for Public Health, Liaison Committee on Medical Education and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. https://www.msm.edu/

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S., and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

