Ideanomics Invests in Italian Electric Motorcycle Company, Energica Motor Company

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired 20% of Italian Energica Motor Company S.p.A. (Energica) for the consideration of $13.2 million. It develops high performance 100% battery-powered motorbikes. With this investment in Energica, Ideanomics expands its global footprint in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, and complements Treeletrik's business in the ASEAN market. This investment marks continued investment in European-based OEM.

"Energica has combined zero emissions EV technology with high-performance engineering synonymous with Italy's Motor Valley to create a range of exceptional products for the motorcycle market. It also has proprietary EV battery and DC fast-charging systems that have applications and synergies with Ideanomics Mobility. We are very impressed with Livia and her team, and we look forward to supporting them through their next phases of growth," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.

The rapid increase of EV sales that began in 2019 has continued to gain momentum over the past year. The global high performance electric motorcycle market is growing at a CAGR of over 35% from 2019-2024. With its state-of-the-art battery technology development, Energica was chosen by Dorna as a single manufacturer for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. With this partnership, Energica has been able to test new battery solutions and innovations in extreme conditions with the best riders in the world to advance its high-performance battery technology.

"We are proud to be part of this unified global platform", says Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor Company S.p.A. "Ideanomics' network of innovative companies will help accelerate the growth and adoption of new EV technologies such Energica.. We look forward to leveraging Ideanomics to capture market share in the rapidly growing global electric motorcycle market".

About Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. is the world's leading manufacturer of high performance electric motorcycles and the sole manufacturer of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. Energica motorcycles are currently on sale through the official network of dealers and importers.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. Our Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under our innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

