Ross Stores Inc (ROST) CEO Barbara Rentler Sold $7.8 million of Shares

CEO of Ross Stores Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barbara Rentler (insider trades) sold 69,407 shares of ROST on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $111.7 a share. The total sale was $7.8 million.

Ross Stores Inc is the off-price apparel and home fashion chains which is engaged in selling name-brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions to middle-income consumers. Ross Stores Inc has a market cap of $45.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $126.740000 with a P/E ratio of 551.05 and P/S ratio of 3.58. The dividend yield of Ross Stores Inc stocks is 0.24%. Ross Stores Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.10% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of ROST stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $111.7. The price of the stock has increased by 13.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman of the Board Michael Balmuth sold 41,901 shares of ROST stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $112.11. The price of the stock has increased by 13.05% since.

President, Ops. & Technology Michael K Kobayashi sold 200 shares of ROST stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $113.79. The price of the stock has increased by 11.38% since.

