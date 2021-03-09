OECD Ups Global Economic Growth Projections

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development raised its forecast for global economic growth by a full percentage point, according to its Interim March 2021 report released earlier this week. The report read:

"Prospects have improved over recent months with signs of a rebound in goods trade and industrial production becoming clear by the end of 2020. Global GDP growth is now projected to be 5.6% this year, an upward revision of more than 1 percentage point from the December OECD Economic Outlook."

The Paris-based policy forum expects the world output to reach pre-pandemic levels by mid-2021. Still, much will depend on how effective the vaccines will be in protecting people from the virus' emerging variants.

India, China and the U.S. are expected to lead global economic growth in 2021. Leading the charge will be India with 12.6% growth, followed by China at 7.8% and the U.S. with 6.5% growth. The three countries will continue to lead economic growth in 2022, though at lower rates.

The OECD forecasts are consistent with projections from other institutions, which have also been calling for a global recovery. An Oxford Economics Research report published last month shows China's economy to lead global economic growth in 2021, with an 8.9% increase in gross domestic product.

In 2020, China's economy was already the fastest-growing economy thanks to a surge in exports and industrial production.

Another OER published last week expects the U.S. economy to experience the most vigorous growth since 1984. Still, unlike China, the U.S. economic growth will be driven by a surge in consumer spending. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden will eventually sign, will place $1 trillion in the hands of lower-income families in the form of checks, unemployment benefits and tax credits.

Meanwhile, Oxford Economics expects inflation to reach levels rarely experienced over the past decade, at close to 3%, but remaining under control.

The resurgence in world economic growth is good news for the shares of cyclical sectors, which are rallying on Wall Street. But it has scared technology investors, which have thrived throughout the pandemic.

Still, the recent recession wasn't the usual downturn when cyclical sectors decline and defensive sectors rise. Some cyclical sectors rallied during the recession thanks to the massive fiscal and monetary stimulus that helped American households maintain buying power.

The rallying of cyclical sectors during the recession means that these sectors may have already discounted the recovery and have little room to run.

Investors should remember that hope and hype are never a good substitute for due diligence.

Disclosure: I own shares in cyclical sectors.

