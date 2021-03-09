Casey's General Stores Reports 3rd-Quarter Results

Casey's General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) reported its third-quarter 2021 financial results after the closing bell on March 8. The company's earnings and revenue beat Wall Street's projections.

Highlights

The Ankeny, lowa-based company reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.04, which was higher than analyst forecasts of 93 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.01 billion, which was down 10.68% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts had projected revenue of $1.99 billion.

The company's operating expenses surged during the quarter due to new store openings as well as coronavirus-related expenses of $11 million. The company incurred $10 million in incremental short- and long-term incentive costs owing to performance-based compensation for high-level employees and executives. This was partly negated by a reduction in store hours and credit card fees.

President and CEO Darren Rebelez had the following to say:

"Casey's grew diluted earnings per share in the third quarter despite a challenging, COVID-19 impacted environment. The Company advanced several initiatives in our grocery and other merchandise category that contributed to positive inside sales volume in the quarter and investment in our fuel capabilities yielded favorable results. We continue to effectively manage discretionary operating expenses while investing in our team members' and guests' safety. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we are committed to executing our long-term strategic plan."

The store count at the end of the quarter was 2,229. The company has 27 new stores under construction.

Casey's is authorized to buy back shares worth $300 million under the stock buyback program. However, it did not repurchase any shares during the quarter.

Sector growth

Sales in the fuel category amounted to $1.11 billion in the third quarter, down from $1.38 billion reported last year. Likewise, same-store sales plunged 12.1% from the year-ago quarter courtesy of lower guest traffic. The segment's average margin was 32.9%, positively impacted by the company's centralized retail pricing capability and procurement initiatives.

In the categories of grocery and merchandise, sales amounted to $0.62 billion in the reported quarter. That compares with $0.58 billion reported a year earlier. Same-store sales were up 5.4%. The company had an average margin of 30.7%.

In the prepared food and fountain category, total sales for the quarter came in at $264 million. This is down from $273.6 million reported in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales plummeted 5%. The segment's average margin stood at 60.6%.

Financials and dividend

For the quarter ended Jan. 31, the convenience store chain had cash and cash equivalents of $390 million. In addition, the company had $475 million in additional borrowing capacity under the existing lines of credit.

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share, which will be payable to the shareholders on May 17.

The company did not provide a financial forecast for the coming year.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

