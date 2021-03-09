American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on May 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on April 2, 2021.American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at [url="]americanexpress.com[/url] and connect with us on [url="]facebook.com%2Famericanexpress[/url], [url="]instagram.com%2Famericanexpress[/url], [url="]linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famerican-express[/url], [url="]twitter.com%2Famericanexpress[/url], and [url="]youtube.com%2Famericanexpress[/url].Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: [url="]charge+and+credit+cards[/url], [url="]business+credit+cards[/url], [url="]travel+services[/url], [url="]gift+cards[/url], [url="]prepaid+cards[/url], [url="]merchant+services[/url], [url="]Accertify[/url], [url="]InAuth[/url], [url="]corporate+card[/url], [url="]business+travel[/url], and [url="]corporate+responsibility[/url].Source: American Express CompanyLocation: Global

