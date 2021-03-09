>
First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Record Dividend

March 09, 2021 | About: FFMR +0%

Converse, IN, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on March 9, 2021 the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021. This quarterly dividend represents a 3.1% increase over the $0.32 dividend declared in March 2020.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR

