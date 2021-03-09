>
Dr. Katharine Knobil Named Agilent's First Chief Medical Officer

March 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:A +3.24%


Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A), today announced that Dr. Katharine (Kate) Knobil is joining Agilent as the company’s chief medical officer (CMO). The chief medical officer at Agilent is a newly created position designed to advise, lead, and elevate the company’s presence in the health-care industry. As Agilent’s first CMO, she will play a key role in the company’s efforts to expand its leadership in precision medicine, supporting development of novel therapeutics to allow clinicians to identify appropriate patients and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005866/en/

Dr. Kate Knobil, Agilent's new chief medical officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Kate Knobil, Agilent's new chief medical officer. (Photo: Business Wire)



“Kate is an important addition to the Agilent team,” said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. “As we see continued new developments in patient care and as Agilent products and services become increasingly essential to the health-care industry around the world, Kate’s knowledge, experience and insights will be critical for us to achieve our objectives.”



Kate Knobil has more than 20 years of experience in clinical development and medical affairs while serving in strategic leadership roles across the globe. She has led development and medical affairs functions in the U.S., Europe, and in emerging markets.



Prior to joining Agilent, Knobil served as CMO and head of research and development at Kaleido Biosciences, where she applied her pharmaceutical-development experience to guide the company in its approach to translating the promise of the microbiome into solutions for patients. Knobil’s prior experience also includes tenure at GlaxoSmithKline, where she served in a variety of leadership roles, including head of late-stage clinical development in China, head of value evidence and outcomes, and CMO. During her time with GlaxoSmithKline, she represented the company at multiple health-regulatory agencies in several countries and led presentations for eight U.S. Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee Meetings.



Knobil serves on the board of directors of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and has served on the board of directors of the National Health Council. She received her bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and her medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. She has also completed a fellowship in pulmonary and critical-care medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.



Knobil will report directly to McMullen and will begin her role as Agilent’s CMO in April.



About Agilent Technologies



Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life-sciences, diagnostics, and applied-chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward advancing the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at [url="]www.agilent.com[/url]. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent [url="]Newsroom[/url]. Follow Agilent on [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], and [url="]Facebook[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005866/en/


