Bantec, through Bantec Sanitizing, Sells ThinkLiteAir Monitors to an Ivy League University

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., through its subsidiary Bantec Sanitizing, sells 'ThinkLiteAir' air monitors to an Ivy League University.

The global air quality monitoring system market reached almost $4 billion in 2019 and is forecast to surpass $6.5 billion by 2027 according to NY Market Report. ( https://tinyurl.com/5229fyc2)

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO, stated: "If you can't measure it, you can't manage it. The ThinkLiteAir unit monitors for pathogens ranging from 0.1 to 2.5 microns, specifically viruses, including Covid-19, influenza flu virus, and other germs that are widely airborne. It also monitors 'Total Volatile Organic Compounds' (VOCs) that create optimal environments in which pathogens thrive and reproduce. In addition, the monitors measure relative humidity, CO2 and temperature. The goals for our customer here are twofold: they look to monitor for Covid and conditions conducive for Covid proliferation and verify the quality of air pre and post LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) construction projects."

About Bantec Sanitizing

Bantec Sanitizing, a division of Bantec, provides a variety of products and services to help facility managers, safety professionals, and maintenance personnel combat a multitude of airborne and surface hazards. On February 3rd, 2021 Bantec announced that it will offer Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) as a Franchise. Future Bantec Sanitizing franchisees will offer Bantec Sanitizing supplies, robots, UV lights and deep cleaning services.

Bantec Sanitizing: www.bantec.store

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. We intend to grow different businesses line of businesses, possibly using the franchise model, that support the customers described above. For example, we are exploring the idea of creating a solar franchise that would ultimately provide solar products and services to our target customers.

